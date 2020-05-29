Twenty One Pilots flashes back to the ’80s with “Level of Concern” lyric video
Fueled By RamenTwenty One Pilots has premiered a new lyric video for the duo’s latest single, “Level of Concern.”
The retro clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was created by artist Pinot W. Ichwandardi and his family using late ’80s Macintosh computers. At the end of the video, you can watch behind-the-scenes footage of how the whole thing got done.
“Level of Concern,” which dropped in April, is the first new Twenty One Pilots song to follow their 2018 album, Trench. It’s currently the number-one single on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
Meanwhile, frontman Tyler Joseph recently told Apple Music that he’s started to write the next Twenty One Pilots album.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.