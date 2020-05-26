Twenty One Pilots debuts “Live from Outside” version of “Level of Concern”
Fueled by RamenTwenty One Pilots is adding another level to “Level of Concern.”
The “Stressed Out” duo has released “Level of Concern (Live from Outside),” an alternate version of the single recorded amid quarantine. The new take on the tune also features contributions from Mutemath‘s Paul Meany, Jesse Blum of MisterWives, and jazz fusion artist Simon Jefferis.
You can download “Level of Concern (Live from Outside)” now via digital outlets.
The original “Level of Concern” dropped in April, and it currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart. Twenty One Pilots gave the song its live debut on The Tonight Show last week.
Meanwhile, a new Twenty One Pilots album, the follow-up to 2018’s Trench, is in the works.
By Josh Johnson
