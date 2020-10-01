Twenty One Pilots, Billie Eilish nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards
E! EntertainmentTwenty One Pilots and Billie Eilish are among the nominees for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.
The “Stressed Out” duo will compete in The Group of 2020 category, while the “bad guy” singer is up for The Female Artist of 2020 title.
Voting on all 44 categories, which span music, film, TV and more, is open now via PCA.EOnline.com.
The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, November 15.
By Josh Johnson
