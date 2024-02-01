Tweet From Elmo Results In Hilarious Replies
February 1, 2024 5:05PM CST
One tweet from Elmo has set off a flood of sad and hilarious tweets.
The account for the “Sesame Street’s” muppet stated, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”
And the replies did not disappoint.
One person said, “Elmo I just got laid off.”
Another said, “The lions and ravens lost, so not great elmo.”
The Oreo account wrote, “ran out of milk. do the math.”
And one person stated, “Elmo, we are not okay.”
What would you want to tell Elmo?