Tweet From Elmo Results In Hilarious Replies

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 27: Sesame Street Muppet ‘Elmo’ attends the Sesame Workshop’s 13th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

One tweet from Elmo has set off a flood of sad and hilarious tweets.

The account for the “Sesame Street’s” muppet stated, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

And the replies did not disappoint.

One person said, “Elmo I just got laid off.”

Another said, “The lions and ravens lost, so not great elmo.”

The Oreo account wrote, “ran out of milk. do the math.”

And one person stated, “Elmo, we are not okay.”

