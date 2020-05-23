      Weather Alert

TV Special Will Feature Celebrities Cutting Their Own Hair

May 23, 2020 @ 10:45am

If the quarantine has you REALLY desperate for entertainment, there’s this:  Next Friday, CBS is airing a special called “Haircut Night in America”, which will feature celebrities cutting their own hair.  (???)

It’ll be a one-hour special hosted by JERRY O’CONNELL and his wife REBECCA ROMIJN . . . and it’ll also feature Kelly Osbourne, skier Lindsey Vonn, and hockey player P.K. Subban, as well as frontline health care workers.

The press release says, quote, “With the majority of salons and barbershops still closed while America shelters in place, many increasingly [hairy] people are missing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to rein in their unruly manes . . .

“In ‘Haircut Night in America’, top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a ‘cut-a-long’ from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome.”

(Yes, it’s come to this.  COVID-19 is the gift that just keeps giving!)

