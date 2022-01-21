      Weather Alert

TV Reporter Keeps Going After Getting Hit By A Car During Live Shot

Jan 21, 2022 @ 6:43am
Photo by MRN

A TV news reporter in West Virginia showed true devotion to her job – continuing with her report despite getting hit by a car.  Hit by a car! Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV in Charleston was reporting on a water main break when a vehicle collided with her live on the air. Yorgey was rattled, but didn’t miss a beat – informing viewers “I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay… that’s live TV for you”. Yorgey finished her live shot, mentioning that she was once hit by a car “just like that” in college, and adding “You know, it’s my last week on the job, so I’d think that would happen”. What would you have done in that situation?  Should the station offer her a raise to stay?

