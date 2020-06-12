TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe shares new song, “People”
Noam Galai/Getty ImagesTV on the Radio vocalist Tunde Adebimpe has released a new song called “People.”
The track, which you can download now via Bandcamp, will raise money for the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU and the Movement for Black Lives.
Last week, Adebimpe performed a solo version of TVotR’s song “Love Dog,” from 2008’s Dear Science, on CBS’ The Late Show.
TV on the Radio’s most recent album is 2014’s Seeds, featuring the single “Happy Idiot.”
By Josh Johnson
(Song contains uncensored profanity.)
PEOPLE by Tunde Adebimpe