A new study says that your dog just isn’t that special or smart. Researchers looked at dog intelligence compared with other social carnivores, from wolves to dolphins. The study seems to indicate that dogs don’t particularly stand out when it comes to cognition. The findings are published in the journal Learning and Behavior.