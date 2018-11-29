Turn Your Robot Vacuum Into A Personal Bartender

Sounding a bit like how a 1960s cartoon would predict life in the future, you can now turn your robot vacuum into your own personal bartender. Beer giant Stella Artois has created Bartending Automated Robotic Technology and it’s certain to make you the hit of any parties you host.

With B.A.R.T., you’d clip their pedestal mounted tray to the top of the vacuum and let it loose in the room, delivering up to four beer bottles and four glasses all while sweeping up dropped snacks.

Stella is selling the kit for only $20 at their website, but what’s crazier, they’re offering the technology for free, so anyone with access to a 3D printer can make their own. Talk about how the future is now. Check out B.A.R.T. and the full story from Food & Wine here.