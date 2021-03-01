Tuesday Tours Return To The Rialto Square Theatre
Tuesday Tours are returning to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Beginning March 9th, tours will be held every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the time of the tour.
On the tour, guests will take a walk through the Esplanade, or inner lobby, designed after the Hall of Mirrors in the palace of Versailles near Paris. They will view the Rotunda, surrounded by 18-Corinthian-style columns and surmounted by a dome very similar to the Pantheon in Rome. And they’ll even go on stage and visit the green room.
Mask wearing is required. Groups will be limited to 25 people to ensure proper social distancing.
Tickets are subject to availability, and dates are subject to change due to private events. Call the theatre at 815-726-7171 to confirm.