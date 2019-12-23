Tucker Beathard’s Brother Killed In Bar Fight
Tucker Beathard performs during the Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett]/Invision/AP)
Tucker Beathard’s brother was killed this weekend. 22 year old Clayton Beathard, along with another man were both stabbed and killed in a fight outside of a bar in downtown Nashville. An argument started inside the bar and turned into a physical confrontation. A third person was stabbed and survived. The 3 victims had intervened when another man touched a female friend of theirs at the bar. The suspect has not been caught.
Tucker Beathard released his debut single, “Rock On,” in 2016. Earlier this year, he released “Better Than Me.”
- Their father is famed songwriter Casey Beathard (“Don’t Blink,” “No Shirts, No Shoes”/Kenny Chesney – I Got a Feeling”/Billy Currington… etc.)
