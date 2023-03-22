98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid – Can’t Take It on a Flight – Here’s Why

March 22, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid – Can’t Take It on a Flight – Here’s Why
Maura Myles photo peanut butter jar Jif crunchy
Social media is recovering from the TSA‘s declaration that peanut butter is a liquid – and cannot be brought as a carry-on item.

The conversation started when Patrick Neve tweeted the loss of his precious jar, before he boarded a flight.

TSA confirmed that peanut butter is prohibited and is a liquid that “has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container.”  Even if it is “crunchy“?  I mean, I get it, if it’s that all-natural stuff, with the oil separating.  That’s messy.  And oil is flammable, right?

Spreadable items, like jam, are also considered liquids.  OK, maybe…

But some posters were indignant.  They asked if humans were banned, since a person is at least 60% liquid.

Cats also take the shape of the containers they sit in, which could make them a so-called liquid, by TSA standards.

I have had a beautiful mason-jar style clear-looking candle confiscated, because it was “liquid.”  It seemed solid, and had a lid, sealed onto it till opening.  But they wouldn’t even let me check it in my luggage, below.  Looking back, I see how that was flammable, likely accelerant.

I didn’t put up any argument when it happened (though it was a bit pricey), because:

  • A.  These are good workers and their jobs are hard enough.
  • B.  I should have figured that one.

Dip into more, here:  (The Takeout)

 

More about:
#Liquid
#OilIsAnAccelerant
#PeanutButter
#TheTakeout
#TSA

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts