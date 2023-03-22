TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid – Can’t Take It on a Flight – Here’s Why

The conversation started when Patrick Neve tweeted the loss of his precious jar, before he boarded a flight.

TSA confirmed that peanut butter is prohibited and is a liquid that “has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container.” Even if it is “crunchy“? I mean, I get it, if it’s that all-natural stuff, with the oil separating. That’s messy. And oil is flammable, right?

Spreadable items, like jam, are also considered liquids. OK, maybe…

But some posters were indignant. They asked if humans were banned, since a person is at least 60% liquid.

Cats also take the shape of the containers they sit in, which could make them a so-called liquid, by TSA standards.

I have had a beautiful mason-jar style clear-looking candle confiscated, because it was “liquid.” It seemed solid, and had a lid, sealed onto it till opening. But they wouldn’t even let me check it in my luggage, below. Looking back, I see how that was flammable, likely accelerant.

I didn’t put up any argument when it happened (though it was a bit pricey), because:

A. These are good workers and their jobs are hard enough.

B. I should have figured that one.

