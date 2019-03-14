It’s National Pi Day! Here Are All the Best Deals on Pies and Pizza

Today is National Pi Day. Not the kind you eat . . . the mathematical constant, 3.14, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. But hey, math is hard, and food is easy.

Here are all the best pizza and pie deals you can take advantage of today. Some require coupons, so check them out online before you go . . .

Pies at Whole Foods are $3.14 off. (Stop & Shop and Kroger also have deals.)

If you use the 7-Eleven rewards app, you can get a slice of pizza for 50 cents.

California Pizza Kitchen . . . one slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14. (Odd they didn’t go with a PIZZA deal.)

Cicis has a coupon deal where you buy one adult buffet at normal price, and get a second one for $3.14.

Boston Market . . . get a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie when you buy one at the normal price, plus a drink.

White Castle is getting in on it even though their promotion has nothing to do with pie. With a coupon, you can get a Breakfast Slider combo for $3.14. (USA Today)