Trying to Lose Weight? Here’s How You Should Find Your Goal Weight

With Summer right around the corner, you may be thinking about losing a few pounds and according to Jim White, RD, ACSM, and owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios, there is an easy, simple way to determine what your goal weight should be.

Although going to your doctor is recommended in order to get an accurate goal weight a simple equation can give you an estimate of where you should be.

For men it’s 106 pounds plus six pounds for every inch over five feet and for women, it’s 100 pounds plus five pounds for every inch over five feet.

If the equation gives you a goal weight that seems unattainable or If you have a lot of weight to lose it’s recommended that you aim for losing 10 to 20 pounds. Here’s the complete story from Pop Sugar.