Try a New Fragrance Developed by NASA – You’ll Smell Like Outer Space

Jun 30, 2020 @ 9:02am
Ever wondered what it smells like, in outer space?  Follow-up question:  Ever wondered if it would be a TURN ON if YOU smelled like outer space?

There’s a new fragrance called Eau De Space that literally smells like outer space.  It was originally developed by NASA to prepare astronauts for what they’ll smell once they’re in space . . . and now it’s available for sale.

The company which originally made the scent for NASA just launched a Kickstarter, and you can get yourself a little bottle of the stuff for $29.

It comes in a cologne or perfume bottle, and the people behind it say you CAN spray it on yourself.

Mo thinks it should be called “Outta This World.”   Just a dab, behind the ear of your space helmet, and at the wrist of your big white glove.  

So what does it really smell like?  A mix of, quote, “gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.”

