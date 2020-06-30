Try a New Fragrance Developed by NASA – You’ll Smell Like Outer Space

Ever wondered what it smells like, in outer space? Follow-up question: Ever wondered if it would be a TURN ON if YOU smelled like outer space?
There’s a new fragrance called Eau De Space that literally smells like outer space. It was originally developed by NASA to prepare astronauts for what they’ll smell once they’re in space . . . and now it’s available for sale.
The company which originally made the scent for NASA just launched a Kickstarter, and you can get yourself a little bottle of the stuff for $29.
It comes in a cologne or perfume bottle, and the people behind it say you CAN spray it on yourself.
Mo thinks it should be called “Outta This World.” Just a dab, behind the ear of your space helmet, and at the wrist of your big white glove.
So what does it really smell like? A mix of, quote, “gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.”
