Trust Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi: There ain’t nothin’ that a “Beer Can’t Fix”

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett and Jon Pardi team up to sing about the power of — well, beer — in the latest preview of TR’s forthcoming Center Point Road record. And yes, the uptempo pick-me-up “Beer Can’t Fix” seems tailor-made to one day be a commercial.

“Ain’t nothin’ that a beer can’t fix/Ain’t no pain it can’t wash away,” Thomas sings. “From the moment that it hits your lips/Makes those clouds look a little less gray.”

“Oh, you could be lonely or heartbroken/Or hungover from the night before,” he continues. “Turn that frown into a smile real quick/There ain’t nothin’ that a beer can’t fix.”

Pardi isn’t TR’s only all-star contributor to this song: Ryan Tedder from the band OneRepublic co-wrote the tune.

Next Friday, Thomas Rhett will release his collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini, which is the album’s title track. The full Center Point Road album arrives a week later on May 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.