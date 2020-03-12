Trump Suspends Travel from Europe to US, Airlines & Passengers Scrambling
In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the White House has suspended all travel between European countries and the U.S. for at least 30 days.
Making the announcement in a live address to the nation Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump the new restriction will go into effect Friday at midnight.
Americans who “have undergone appropriate screenings” will be exempt from the ban, Trump said. Travel from the U.K. will still be allowed, as will trade and cargo, Trump added. “This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” Trump concluded.
Upon the news of a United States travel ban airlines and passengers were sent scrambling for clarification on what the ban would cover.
Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf clarified the information regarding the travel ban saying beginning on March 13th a 30 day travel ban will be in effect and will only apply to foreign nationals from certain European countries surrounding the Schengen agreement, that abolished border checks in the Schengen area.
The travel ban doesn’t include the United Kingdom, US citizens, permanent residents, immediate relatives of citizens or cargo shipments.
Over 17,000 flights and 4.8 million seats will be affected by the 30-day travel ban. Many airlines have relaxed their change fees and in a statement Delta Airlines said that the “health and safety of their employees and customers are their highest priority.” Here’s the complete story from Flight Global.com.