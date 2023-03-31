Trump Speaks Out On Grand Jury Indictment

Thursday’s indictment by a New York grand jury makes Donald Trump the first ex-president to be charged with a crime — and Trump doesn’t appear to be very happy about it. Reacting to the news on his Truth Social media platform, Trump attacks the “thugs and radical left monsters” who pursued the indictment, insisting he was only targeted because he’s the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election. “THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE,” reads Trump’s post, which he typed in capital letters. “IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!” Trump’s attorney says the former president is expected to turn himself in early next week.

Do you believe Trump will actually serve time in prison? Yes

No View Results