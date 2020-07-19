Trump campaign video using Linkin Park song removed from Twitter; band sends cease and desist
Rick Kern/WireImageA Donald Trump campaign video featuring the Linkin Park song “In the End” tweeted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and retweeted by the president, has been removed by Twitter due to a copyright claim.
Additionally, Linkin Park has sent a cease and desist order to prevent further use of the band’s music by the Trump campaign.
“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the band tweeted Saturday night. “A cease and desist has been issued.”
Linkin Park trended on Twitter Saturday due to the video, with many fans pointing out that late frontman Chester Bennington did not support Trump.
“Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!!” Bennington tweeted January 2017.
Bands including Panic! at the Disco and The Rolling Stones, as well as the Tom Petty estate, have recently told Trump to stop using their music.
By Josh Johnson
