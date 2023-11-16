True: Dukes of Hazzard Stars Reunite…

“The Dukes of Hazzard” stars Catherine Bach, John Schneider and Tom Wopat recently reunited, at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con in Tennessee.

Bach, who starred as Daisy Duke in the sitcom, says she’s had a close bond with Schneider and Wopat. And she reveals that it has lasted decades: “We have so much history and know everything about each other. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me.”

I’ve met Catherine; and she’s as absolutely lovely on the inside as she is gorgeous – still – on the outside.

When asked if the show could get the reboot treatment, Bach said, “anything is possible.”

