98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus

November 14, 2022 1:36PM CST
Share
Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus

A semi-truck driver from Brooklyn, New York is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a bus carrying a hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep in Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm. The crash happened Saturday night as the team was going to a hotel after competing in a hockey tournament. Sixteen students were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A mass for the team will be held this afternoon at the Church of the Holy Family.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs

Recent Posts