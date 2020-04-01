      Weather Alert

Truck Hauling Toilet Paper Crashes, Bursts into Flames

Apr 1, 2020 @ 6:11pm

In a heartbreaking incident, a tractor-trailer hauling a load of toilet paper through Texas Wednesday overturned and burst into flames, destroying most of its valuable cargo. The rollover occurred at about 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 20 outside Dallas, police say. The single-vehicle accident, which left charred rolls of toilet paper strewn all over the highway, created a morning traffic jam that lasted for hours, according to a police spokesman. While there’s no word on whether any of the toilet paper survived, police say the driver and his passenger — a dog — weren’t injured.

