Troy school holds Pajama, Toy Drives

Troy Hofer Elementary School Student Council members collect p.j.s, toys for donation

Members of the Troy Hofer Elementary School Student Council held a successful pajama drive in November and December, according to the council’s sponsors, enrichment specialist Elizabeth Whitehead and social worker Amy Giefer.

In all, a total of 70 pajama sets were collected for the Scholastic Pajama Drive. For every set donated, Scholastic will donate a book to a child in need.

The Student Council is also holding a Troy Drive, with kindergarten teacher Sarah Brooks. The donations of new toys will be given to the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Troy Hofer Elementary School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.