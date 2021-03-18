Troy School District 30-C Donates Breakfast, Lunches to Joliet Fire Department
Volunteers who staffed the Covid-19 vaccination clinics held at Joliet West High School recently were treated with breakfast and two days of lunches by the appreciative staff and school board members of Troy Community School District 30-C.
Just over 200 firefighters and paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department, along with other community volunteers, have been volunteering time to administer vaccine shots to educators in Will County.
“We are grateful for the volunteer service of the Joliet Fire Department for managing this clinic and giving the vaccinations,” Troy 30-C Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said. “The combination of AMITA Health, the Joliet Fire Department, Joliet School District 204, the Regional Office of Education, and the Will County Executive’s office made this all happen efficiently and safely. The Troy staff simply wanted to say thank you by giving back to those who serve us so well.”
Koehl, along with Troy 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione, brought the breakfasts to the volunteers.
“To echo Dr. Koehl’s comments,” Griglione said, “I would also like to show my gratification on behalf of the Board of Education to all of those who Dr. Koehl mentioned. The effort and organization done by all involved was truly amazing. Their efforts added to our mission of getting students back in the classroom quickly and safely, something which the Troy School Board has been adamant about.”