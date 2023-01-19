Troy 30-C school board opens new addition to Administrative Center

Space will lend more room for district and public meetings

Troy Community School District 30-C now has more room in its District Office Administrative Center for school board meetings, Coffee with the Superintendent gatherings, professional development and other events.

A new addition has technology upgrades and will also enable more than 100 people to attend events there. The addition can also be closed off from the existing room to create smaller spaces.

The school board thanked staff and contractors for their hard work.

“We’re very happy to have the new addition,” Troy 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione said at the ribbon cutting, “especially when we have students and guests attend our monthly school board meetings. We will be able to entertain more guests in one space and hear them more clearly.”