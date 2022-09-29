Troy 30-C Girls’ Softball Team wins Regional Championship Third regional win in Troy softball history

Troy Community School District 30-C congratulates their Girls’ Softball Team for winning the IESA 3A Regional Championship this month, beating Lemont Old Quarry 12-7.

Coaches are Kelly Whitehead and Devin Whitehead.

Kelly Whitehead said this is the third regional win in Troy softball history. The team finished the season with a record of 9 wins and 5 losses.

“While our winning record and regional championship deserves celebrating,” she said, “I am most proud of the mental and physical improvement and growth in the knowledge and skills of the game that were made by individual players and by the team. This will help those returning to our program next year and our eighth graders as they head into high school.”

Whitehead added that the team always showed up with a positive attitude and work ethic and strong team comradery.

“Along with their efforts, they were a fun group with a silly spirit,” she added. “I think the combination of all these things contributed to an enjoyable and successful season.”

Whitehead said she also wanted to recognize the players as fine student athletes.

“They represent themselves, our school and our community in a commendable way,” she said.

Team members are Kiley Adelmann, Vera Barbour, Haylie Bernhard, Evelyn Coffey, Laci Cole, Mallory Crisafulli, Taryn Faulhaber, Macey Gorsch, Olivia Horn, Caitlin Jadron, Kaitlyn MacDonald, Malayna Martinez, Laney Moskalik, Ella Nurczyk, Lily Swan and Maddie Woods.