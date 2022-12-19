Troy 30-C Dance Team qualifies for state competition

“Rising Star Award” also given to team member Malorie Boyer

The Troy 30-C Dance Team recently qualified for state competition, after earning qualifying scores for all four dances it presented, which included hip hop (1st place), jazz (2nd place), lyrical (2nd place) and open pom (2nd place).

The competition was part of the Illinois Drill Team Association, IDTA, competitive dance series and was held on December 10 at Dunlap High School.

“We are in a good position with qualifying all four,” said Coach Trisha Koerner, “and beyond proud of the team for their dedication and hard work.”

Team member Malorie Boyer was one of only eight dancers among the teams at the competition who earned a Rising Star Award, which is chosen by the head floor judge. Boyer also earned an opportunity to perform her solo at the state competition after earning first place in the jazz category at the solo competition in October.

Team members attending William B. Orenic Intermediate School are Emma Corcoran (manager), Maci Crandall and Cassidy Koerner.

Troy Middle School team members are Natalee Blenck, Lexi Crandall, Lola Crowther, Madison Graves, Ava Jawdat, Olivia Kania, Malorie Moyer, Abbey Potter and Kayli Rieuf.

Both schools are Troy Community School District 30-C schools.

Troy Dance Team alumna Cailey Koerner was praised for her creative mind. She assisted with the choreography of each of the dances.

The team’s next competition will be held at Maine East High School in January, and the State Finals will be held in February at the event arena, Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, IL.

Coaches are Trisha Koerner and Chrissy Thoele.