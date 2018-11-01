Troubles with Your Sprint Cell Phone? Here’s Why

A Sprint logo is displayed on a store in Homestead, Pa., on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. Sprint said Thursday, July 28, its loss widened in the second quarter due to investment losses and a tax expense, but its subscriber figures showed a fragile turnaround continuing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If you tried making a phone call or couldn’t send a text yesterday with your Sprint phone, you’re not alone. WGN-TV ran a story that tracked customer compaints thru a website called downdetector.com. Complaints from Chicago, Moline, & southeast Wisconsin came pouring in around 3:30pm on Halloween. By 4:45pm Sprint issued this statement:

“Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

After hours without service, Sprint then posted this message late Wednesday night,

“Earlier today some customers in Midwest and other markets may have intermittently experienced voice issues. Service began restoring at approximately 8:30pm CT and service was fully restored at 10:30 p.m. CT. Maintaining reliable service to keep our customers connected is our top priority, and we deeply apologize to all customers impacted.”

Good news, things are back to normal as of late last night.