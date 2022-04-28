Tropicana Made the First Cereal for Orange Juice Instead of Milk?

It’s kind of amazing this has never been done before . . . maybe because it can’t possibly be good. Or can it?
Tropicana just announced they’ve created the first breakfast cereal that you’re supposed to pour orange juice on instead of milk.
It’s called Tropicana Crunch. They say it’s a “honey and almond” cereal that’s “granola-style,” because flakes would get too soggy too fast. In the picture they posted, it kind of looks like Honey Bunches of Oats without the corn flakey bits.
They say they experimented with all kinds of flavors and textures, and came up with the best cereal to eat with O.J. The honey and almond flavors are supposed to counteract the tartness of the juice.
Unfortunately, you can’t buy it, at least not yet. They’re releasing it for National Orange Juice Day next Wednesday. And they’re giving boxes away for free while supplies last. Just go to TropicanaCrunch.com on May 4th to snag a box.
Despite the hype, even Tropicana admits you might not like it. Their site describes it as “the first cereal made for O.J. . . . and maybe the last”?