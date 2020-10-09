Trivium’s Matt Heafy shares cover of ‘Vikings’ song “My Mother Told Me”
Roadrunner RecordsTrivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared his take on the song “My Mother Told Me,” which is featured in the TV show Vikings.
“Vikings is one of the greatest series out there,” Heafy says. “Everything about it truly takes the viewer on a journey to a time we so often dream about. I consider Vikings a very ‘metal’ show with its thematics being something many heavy bands want to write about.”
Heafy recorded three versions of “My Mother Told Me”: a metal version, an acoustic version and an a capella version. All three tracks are available now via digital outlets.
Trivium released their new album What the Dead Men Say in April.
By Josh Johnson
