Trivium’s Matt Heafy gifts viral UPS driver a guitar with help from Drew Barrymore
Courtesy Roadrunner RecordsFinally, a story that involves both Trivium and Drew Barrymore.
Frontman Matt Heafy teamed up with the actress to give a special surprise to gift a guitar to UPS driver Hector Velasco.
You made have heard Velasco’s story: during his daily delivery route, he noticed a kid named Langston hanging outside on a balcony. One day, Langston asked Velasco if he had any packages for him, but sadly, he did not. The next day, Velasco returned to Langston’s house and delivered him a package full of toy cars.
After Barrymore heard about Velasco’s viral good deed, she invited him onto an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. And that’s where Trivium comes in.
Toward the end of the interview, Barrymore reveals that she knows that Trivium is Velasco’s favorite band. That’s when Heafy appears on another screen and tells Velasco that he’s sending him a Gibson Les Paul Classic, the same guitar that he uses.
“Thank you @DrewBarrymore…for allowing me to be on the show to present the guitar to Hector!” Heafy tweeted after the episode aired. “I’ve been a longtime fan of all your work, so it was awesome to be on your show!”
By Josh Johnson
