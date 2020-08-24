Trivium announces deep cuts livestream performance
Courtesy RoadrunnerTrivium will be digging into their catalog for an upcoming livestream.
The performance, dubbed “The Deepest Cuts,” will air for free this Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m. ET via frontman Matt Heafy‘s Twitch channel.
“We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before,” says bassist Paolo Gregoletto.
“If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance,” he adds. “Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through our most unique set ever.”
“The Deepest Cuts” follows Trivium’s full-production livestream, which aired in July.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.