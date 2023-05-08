Trisha Yearwood’s Historic Home from her ‘Life Before Garth’ Hits the Market
May 8, 2023 11:59AM CDT
Trisha Yearwood is selling her historic Southern manor home – where she filmed her cooking show.
Yearwood’s 5-bed, 7-bath, 6,553 square-foot Brentwood, TN, manor sells at $4.5M with top amenities.
The home is a mix of elegance and down-home living.
Built in 1920, it features an oversized kitchen, pool, three fireplaces, an elevator, a master suite, and a grand master bathroom.
Yearwood says selling the home is “bittersweet,” as she has owned it since 2000, before she married Garth Brooks in 2005.
