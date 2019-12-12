      Weather Alert

Trisha Yearwood’s Has One Christmas Tradition That Keeps Her Family Coming Together

Dec 12, 2019 @ 9:05am

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are empty nesters and even grandparents at this stage of the game, but a certain Christmas tradition keeps Garth’s three daughters coming back home to share some quality family time during the holidays. Trisha told  WCCQ’s Roy Gregory about that tradition

Trisha is featured on Sunday’s (Dec. 15th) Kennedy Center Honors special airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. She is performing for honoree Linda Ronstadt. The show was taped earlier this week, and Trisha shared a picture on Instagram writing,

