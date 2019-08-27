Trisha Yearwood’s #EveryGirlRoadTrip will end at the Hall of Fame
Gwendolyn RecordsTrisha Yearwood’s #EveryGirlRoadTrip will come to a close this Sunday with a stop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
It’s an appropriate ending for the trek, since the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year once worked as a tour guide at the Hall of Fame’s former location.
Trisha’s meet-and-greet will start at 4 p.m. CT in the Hall’s Mike Curb Conservatory. You can find out more at CountryMusicHallofFame.org.
The “Every Girl in This Town” hitmaker begins re-tracing her steps from her hometown of Monticello, Georgia to Music City on Friday, the same day her Every Girl album comes out.
After an August 30 album release party on the town square where she grew up, she’ll travel on to Edgewood and Kennesaw, Georgia for appearances on Saturday. She’ll stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee Sunday morning before wrapping up the trip in Nashville that afternoon.
Last week, Trisha surprised fans at the 2019 ACM Honors by performing her version of Frank Sinatra‘s “One for My Baby” from her Let’s Be Frank tribute album. It’s just one of the tunes she’s likely to do during Every Girl on Tour, which kicks off October 3 with three nights in Music City.
