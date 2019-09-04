      Weather Alert

Trisha Yearwood will welcome the holiday season by hosting “CMA Country Christmas” on ABC

Sep 4, 2019 @ 10:43am

ABC/Image Group LATrisha Yearwood will host this year’s CMA Country Christmas special on ABC, as the annual event celebrates its tenth year. 

The two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will perform on the show as well, along with Lady AntebellumRascal FlattsChris YoungBrett YoungChris Janson, and Runaway June.

Singer, actress and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will also take the stage, along with pop star Tori Kelly, and Christian artists CeCe Winans and for KING & COUNTRY.

“Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” Trisha says. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.” 

This year’s show will be recorded Wednesday, September 25 at Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Friday. 

CMA Country Christmas will air sometime during the upcoming holiday season on ABC.  

