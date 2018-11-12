Trisha Yearwood to release album of Frank Sinatra covers

Trisha Yearwood announced yesterday (Sunday) that she’s releasing an album of Frank Sinatra classics. She told People Magazine, “I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years! I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

Trisha recorded the album with an orchestra at the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood using Sinatra’s microphone and sitting on the same stool where he sat while recording the originals.

Let’s Be Frank will be available December 20 exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available everywhere else in February next year.

Let’s Be Frank, NEW music is coming! We have a lot to talk about tomorrow on #TsCoffeeTalk at 11:40am ET! NEW season and NEW Music 🎶 🎤 xoxo #LetsBeFrankhttps://t.co/42TrJRpaqB — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) November 9, 2018