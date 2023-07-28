98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Trisha Yearwood shares update on ‘Trisha’s Kitchen’: “We’re not done with the show”

July 28, 2023 4:05PM CDT
If you’re a fan of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, good news: the Emmy-winning cooking show is not sunsetting anytime soon.

“We’re not done with the show. There’ll be more Trisha’s Kitchen. We’re just working on kind of a 2.0 version,” Trisha Yearwood shares on a Facebook Live from the longtime studio kitchen in Nashville. 

“We’re just finishing up the space we’re going to shoot in, so it’ll probably be in the next … probably, I would say, by the first of next year there’ll be new shows,” shares the country icon. “So hang in! Don’t feel like Trisha’s Kitchen is over, ’cause it’s not!”

“People have asked if Trisha’s Southern Kitchen is going away. No,” Trisha further clarifies. “We’re working on a new space for Trisha’s Kitchen moving forward, so … this is just closing one chapter to open another.”

To watch Trisha’s Facebook Live in full, head over to her Facebook page.

