Trisha Yearwood Says Garth Brooks Flirts ‘Pretty Hard’ Over Text…

Trisha Yearwood Says Husband Garth Brooks Flirts ‘Pretty Hard’ Over Text: ‘It’s Always A First Date’

Trisha Yearwood reveals that Garth Brooks flirted with her, by text right before the ACM Awards.

Yearwood told E! News that she and “Shameless” (singer) Brooks didn’t see each other before the red carpet. And she had joked with him about “flirting hard,” via text, throughout the day.

Yearwood explains that their relationship is “always a first date, you know? It just really is.”

Garth praised his wife, saying, “Come on, you can see why I’m in love with her.”

She has been his “bonus mom” to his three children, since their 2005 wedding.

According to Yearwood, their marriage is based on “friendship, laughter, mutual respect—and just love.”

You can see it, I think. It’s the kind of love a lot of folks wish for. 🙂