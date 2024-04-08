Trisha Yearwood previews upcoming album with “Put It in a Song”

New Trisha Yearwood music has arrived.

The “Walkaway Joe” singer has released “Put It in a Song,” the first preview of her forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s Every Girl.

Trisha penned the reflective track alongside songwriters Erin Enderlin and Jim “Moose” Brown.

“There’s comfort in a melody/ And my heart just keeps on telling me/ I’m not the only one who’s ever felt this

way/ All the pain and all the hurt/ When it’s too hard just to say the words/ I find my pen and pour it on the

page/ Grab a guitar and just play along/ And it don’t matter who is right or wrong/ Just put it in a song,” Trisha sings in the chorus over a stripped-back production.

Trisha took the CMT Music Awards stage Sunday to world premiere her new tune ahead of its studio version release on digital platforms.

Trisha also took home the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMTMAs.

“Put It in a Song” is available to listen now wherever you enjoy music.

