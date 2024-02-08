98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Trisha Yearwood Pens Heartfelt Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Garth Brooks

February 8, 2024 5:05PM CST
FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R)) Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood pose for picture during the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Trisha Yearwood loves her man.

The iconic country star posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband, fellow country music megastar Garth Brooks, to celebrate his birthday on February 7th.

Yearwood posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself with Brooks on Instagram, which appears to show them seated in a venue prepping for a live show.

Yearwood wrote in her caption: “How sweet it is to be loved by you. Happy birthday, love of my life! love, t.” Brooks and Yearwood tied the knot in 2005.

What do you think that the secret to a happy relationship is?

