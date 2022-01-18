TRISHA YEARWOOD MEETS THE #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE AND THEN SOME

Trisha Yearwood understood the assignment and got the job done! Yesterday (Monday, January 17th) would’ve been Betty White‘s 100th and people were asked to honor her by donating to animal charities on that day on behalf of Betty. Trisha appeared on TalkShopLive Monday to contribute to the #BettyWhiteChallenge and in just about 15 minutes she helped raise more than $24,000 for an animal charity called Dottie’s Yard, according to TMZ. The final total is still pending as donations continued to pour in.
Trisha has also reportedly agreed to donate $10,000 of her own.
Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in! Everyone who donates $25.00 or more will get this #DottiesYard magnet! Xo
Watch & Donate here: https://t.co/0CVfdX6dZc pic.twitter.com/5KEK0LfbT4
— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) January 17, 2022
