TRISHA YEARWOOD MEETS THE #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE AND THEN SOME

Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:56am
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Trisha Yearwood understood the assignment and got the job done! Yesterday (Monday, January 17th) would’ve been Betty White‘s 100th and people were asked to honor her by donating to animal charities on that day on behalf of Betty.  Trisha appeared on TalkShopLive Monday to contribute to the #BettyWhiteChallenge and in just about 15 minutes she helped raise more than $24,000 for an animal charity called Dottie’s Yard, according to TMZ. The final total is still pending as donations continued to pour in.

Trisha has also reportedly agreed to donate $10,000 of her own.

CHECK IT OUT

