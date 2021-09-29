      Weather Alert

Trisha Yearwood Just Released A New Cookbook!

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Trisha Yearwood is into her 12th year of the television show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network. She’s dropped a fourth cookbook! It’s  called “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends & Family.” Yearwood says that fans of her show will recognize some of the dishes in the book. She says, “A lot of recipes were of born out of, like, Garth Brooks, Yearwood’s husband, would say, ‘Can you make a breakfast lasagna, but not just a casserole — like, with the lasagna noodles, totally lasagna, but breakfast?’ … I made it several different ways and times and figured out what the best way was, and that became a recipe.”

