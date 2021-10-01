FRISKY FRIDAY FOODIES: Trisha Yearwood Reveals How Garth Brooks Won her Heart with Frozen Pizza

While promoting her new cookbook, Trisha Yearwood shared a story about the first time Garth Brooks “cooked” for her.
She said, “I went to visit him in Oklahoma, and he asked me if I wanted pizza. I don’t think I’ve ever told this story. And I said, ‘Yeah, that’d be great.'”
She added, “And so he goes into the kitchen, and he comes back with — first of all, they were the two for five dollar pizzas, which is fine. He still likes those. He does. He came back with a pizza for him and a pizza for me. And I’m like, “I’m probably just gonna marry him. This is probably gonna happen…‘”
She also said that she didn’t finish her pizza, but Garth ate all of his… and some of hers.