      Weather Alert

Trisha Yearwood has recovered from COVID-19

Mar 8, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesTrisha Yearwood is COVID-19 free. 

The singer shared on Instagram Monday that she’s tested negative for COVID-19. Her husband, Garth Brooks, announced in late February that Trisha had tested positive for the virus and was diagnosed when she was “on her way out of the tunnel.” 

“I got the official news that I am COVID negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!” Trisha writes while comparing her “incredible husband” to “Superman,” since he didn’t contract the virus but still took precautions to keep their loved ones safe. 

In the interest of spreading good news, the country superstar also unveiled the cover for her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen, that shows her posing in a kitchen by a marble counter adorned with flowers and baked goods. 

“Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love!” Trisha concludes. 

Trisha’s Kitchen will be available on September 28.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
Really a Big Deal: Miranda Lambert Will Open her Own Bar on Broadway in Nashville
‘Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones’ Released on Vinyl for the First Time
Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash
Emergency Landing after a Cat Got in a Cockpit and Attacked the Pilots