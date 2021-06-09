Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks Say They’re Open to the Idea of a Talk Show

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are always up for a challenge – and if that means hosting their own talk show, they’re ready.
“The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville,” Yearwood said about the possible talk show.
“It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists because so many people live here.” Trisha and Garth have hosted the daytime talk show, Ellen, for an episode. Plus, Trisha has had shows on Food Network – and other guest roles on various shows.
Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, has announced that this is her last season.