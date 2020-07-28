Tripadvisor Releases 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Really.
It is probably not the best idea to travel anywhere right now; but Tripadvisor has shown us the best places to go and eat when the time has been (or may yet be) right.
Tripadvisor releases the 2020 edition of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. The winners are calculated based on traveler reviews. The list includes over 4,000 selections chosen in many different categories.
Standouts include:
Charleston, South Carolina‘s French Quarter Inn may rest easy, as the best hotel in the U.S.
Southwest Airlines gets the “go ahead,” as the best U.S. airline for the third year in a row.
The French Laundry in Yountville, California, is the top “fine dining” restaurant in America.