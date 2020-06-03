Trina gets dragged on Twitter for calling Miami protestors “animals”

Prince Williams/WireImage
Trina has been going back and forth all day with her fellow Love & Hip Hip Alum Masika Kalysha, regarding Trina’s comment on her Trick & Trina Morning Show with Trick Daddy.
The Jasmine Brand reported fans are threatening to cancel the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star after comparing Miami protestors and looters to “animals.”
While venting about her frustrations over recent events, the rapper vehemently denounced Miami protesters for looting during the demonstrations.
“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m.,” she said in. “Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo.”
She urged Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez to “lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel.”
Curfews have been enforced in Miami, Atlanta and dozens of cities across the country after nationwide unrest in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. Trick explained that many are acting out against police brutality, racism, and those who are currently out of work due to their businesses being destroyed during demonstrations.
But Trina said, “We can’t bring back nobody’s life that has been taken away, whether it was from the police or the hands of another civilian.”
“You can not pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life, his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man,” she said. “I can’t bring his life back. So, what are you saying?”
Fans were disappointed in Trina, calling her who called both Trina and Masika “embarrassments” for gong back and forth on social media, and others who wanted to her add to the list of canceled celebs, who include Doja Cat and Virgil Abloh.
By Rachel George
