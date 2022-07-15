Trial In ComEd Bribery Case Moved To March

The trial for a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case is being moved to next year. A federal judge has scheduled to the trial to begin March 6th due to a conflict with the case against singer R. Kelly. The ComEd case was scheduled to kick off in September but the judge changed the date after learning the large ceremonial courtroom in Chicago would still be tied up with Kelly’s trial, which begins next month. The “ComEd Four” were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.