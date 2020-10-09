Trey Songz shares touching moments with his baby boy Noah in new video for “I Know a Love”
Atlantic RecordsTrey Songz returns Back Home for his new album.
The Virginia crooner released his eighth studio album Friday, along with a touching video for his latest single, “I Know a Love,” starring his 1-year-old son, Noah.
The video features some of the most heartfelt moments between Trey and his son, such as the day Noah was born in the hospital, their father and son cuddling sessions, and Trey pushing his son on a swing at the park. “Da da,” says Noah at the end of the video, while Trey smiles in adoration.
Executive-produced by Grammy-winner Troy Taylor, Back Home‘s 22 tracks feature the Summer Walker-assisted title track and other guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and international pop star Davido.
Before the album’s release, Trey dropped music videos for “Two Ways,” “Circles,” and his powerful protest anthem, “2020 Riots: How Many Times.”
Earlier this week, Trey revealed he’s tested positive for COVID-19. He mentioned he was “taking it seriously” and would be self-quarantining at home: “I will be in my house until I see a negative sign,” Trey said.
Back Home is out now.
By Josh Johnson
